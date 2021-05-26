Nigerian Constitution Shortchanges Bauchi, Northeast, Says Gov

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governnor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has advocated for a redress in the Nigerian Constitution to accommodate areas that would promote national security and peaceful coexistence.

The governor spoke while receiving members of the Senate Committee for the Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Government House, Bauchi yesterday.

Governnor Mohammed who said there were a lot of inadequacies in the constitution, particularly in areas of revenue allocation, security provision and inclusiveness in running the affairs of the country, expressed hope that the move would provide the needed change for the betterment of the country.

According to him, North Eastern part of the country as the most devastated by the activities of insurgents and educationally disadvantaged was shortchanged in the constitution, hence the need for the review.

The governor who said the state government had prepared memoranda to be presented before the Committee during the public hearing expressed concern on how the state was left with only 20 local governments despite its large size and growing population.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee and Senator representing Borno north in the Senate, Abubakar Kyari, said that they were in the state to get the opinion of citizens from North Eastern part of the country as part of the process of the Constitution review.

Kyari highlighted areas that needed attention to include defence and security, Land Use Act, states and local governments creation, roles of traditional institutions, autonomy of judiciary, legislature and Local Governments as well as derivation.

He therefore called for the support and cooperation of the state government and relevant stakeholders towards the success of the exercise.

The Committee arrived the state ahead of the public hearing slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

