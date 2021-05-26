Mouka Rewards Best Graduating Students of Covenant University

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has rewarded the best graduating students from all faculties of Covenant University, Ogun state with cash grants.

Science has proven that there is a correlation between quality sleep and smartness. Based on this premise, the Mouka brand has continued to raise awareness of the importance of quality sleep in academic excellence. The brand has also tailored some of its products to suit the needs of students across the age brackets.

A few years ago, Mouka launched the Dreamtime range of children’s mattresses based on the same insight.

For secondary schools, universities and other tertiary institutions, Mouka has a range of pocket-friendly mattresses available in bunk-bed and single-bed sizes. The most popular of the Mouka economy range is Comfy, popularly called Mouka student mattress.

In 2020, the brand flagged off the Mouka Award for Excellence, in which it set out to reward the brightest student in each faculty in various universities around Nigeria. This is in addition to educating the students about the need to prioritise quality sleep while striving for academic distinction.

The company’s Brand Manager, Yemisi Obadina, presented cheques of N100,000 to the best graduating student in each faculty at the institution’s convocation ceremony recently.

The beneficiaries include Esonu Chisom from the College of Management and Social Studies; Williams Taiwo from Leadership and Development Studies; Ezeuduji Daniel and Umeh Emmanuel from Engineering; and James-Okoro Paula-Peace from Science and Technology.

Commending them on their achievements, the CEO of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, wished them success as they transition into the next phase of their lives. He also urged them to continue to prioritise quality sleep to perform optimally in their chosen fields of endeavour.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, who expressed delight at the gesture from the organisation, thanked Mouka and affirmed that the cash grants would support the students to achieve their goals in the immediate future.

The students also thanked the management of Mouka for fulfilling its promise to reward excellence.

