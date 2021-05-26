Gunmen Kill Four Officers in Attack on Enugu Police Station

Explosives kill policeman in Ebonyi

Christopher Isiguzo, Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Four policemen were killed in the early hours of yesterday when unknown gunmen attacked a police station at Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is coming as a police officer, Idi Aminu, member of 32 PMF (Police Mobile Force) attached to Afikpo Police Division in Ebonyi State has been killed by explosive device suspected to be hand grenade.

The attack on the police station took place less than two weeks after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, launched Operation Restore Peace in Enugu for the South-east zone.

The unknown gunmen had earlier attacked a police station at Adani in Uzo Uwani LGA of the state where two policemen lost their lives.

Confirming the attack, the Enugu State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said four police officers, who sustained injuries during the attack, were later confirmed dead.

Ndukwe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had already led members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders to Iwollo Police Division for an on-the-spot assessment

“The hoodlums, who came to the station in their numbers, opened fire on Police operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately, four of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the station were set ablaze by the assailants.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while condoling family members and close friends of the Policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price in the line of duty; has ordered the intensification of already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He further appeal to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the ongoing investigation. He also call on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the State, to promptly report to the Police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries,” he stated.

Worried by the unfortunate development, both Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo have also visited the scene of the incident, expressing sadness at the level of destruction.

The governor who condoled with the families of the deceased policemen, also ordered the immediate reconstruction of damaged police buildings, replacement of Innoson patrol van stolen by the yet-to-be identified hoodlums as well as the construction of barricades before the police post

The yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked the police division in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the people of the area, the attack started around midnight and lasted for more than one hour, throwing the entire community into panic.

The attackers also freed suspects in police custody before setting the entire police station ablaze.

The current attack is the second being witnessed in the state in recent time.

The first attack on a police station in the state occurred on April 21 at Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani, in Uzo-Uwani local government area with two policemen killed.

In another development, a police officer, Idi Aminu, member 32 PMF attached to Afikpo Police Division in Ebonyi State has been killed by an explosive device suspected to be hand grenade.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah explained that the police officer mistakenly hit the device and it exploded and killed him.

She stressed that there was no bomb explosion in Ebonyi State, adding that the incident was an accident and that the public should not be thrown into unnecessary panic.

However, the residents of Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state are confused and panicking

President General of Afikpo community, Mr. Jasper Okoro, told journalists that a number of residents of the area suspected that it was a bomb explosion.

He said the explosion was near their Eke Market and a primary school of which the casualty figure could have been more if the bearer of the explosive had reached the market or school.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi also confirmed that the device was a grenade of a security personnel and not a bomb as being speculated.

The governor who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze said the report of bomb explosion was “in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded. A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine. The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment”.

“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists”.

