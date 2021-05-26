FirstBank Wins Global Banking Awards

First Bank of Nigeria Limited yesterday announced that it has been announced winner of three awards by Global Banking and Finance magazine.

The awards are the 2021 ‘Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria,’ ‘Most innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria,’ and ‘Best CSR Bank Nigeria.’

A statement explained that the respective awards conferred on the bank were in recognition of the indelible roles it plays in deepening financial inclusion in the country; advancing the digital banking eco-system as well as impacting individuals in its host communities with technology to make learning available to individuals of all ages, amongst many others.

The Global Banking and Finance Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognise companies of all sizes which are prominent areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.

“With its over 750 branches and 100,000 Firstmonie Agent banking network spread across the nook and cranny of the country, FirstBank’s robust retail banking framework has been at the forefront of bridging the financial exclusion gap, thereby empowering Nigerians to carry out their financial and business-driven activities in contributing to national growth and development.

“Also, in order to put customers ahead in enjoying state of the art digital banking services, the bank’s industry-leading banking application, FirstMobile, is configured with modern banking functionalities which are regularly upgraded and designed with self-service features to ease the navigation capability and proficiency of customers to carry out their respective transactions with no hassles,” the statement added.

It noted that woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, overcoming challenges and remaining a dominant player in Nigeria’s financial services landscape, FirstBank has been partnering and supporting various sustainable activities towards the continued growth of its host communities and the nation at large.

Commenting on the awards, the CEO of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said: “We are proud to be recognized with these awards, which speak to the investments we have made over the past years in bolstering our electronic platforms for our customers; enhancing financial inclusion through agent banking as well as empowering our communities in the education space especially by bridging the digital divide through e-learning initiative.”

