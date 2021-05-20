Wema Bank Unveils Essay Competition for Kids

Wema Bank Plc is hosting a creative essay competition for children.

The 2021 Royal Kiddies Essay Competition tagged: “Write & Win”, will test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged 5 – 12.

It aims to develop writing skills, promote creativity, imagination capabilities, reward creativity, and drive them towards excellence in their learning process.

“Ten kids will emerge from a transparent, credible, and thorough screening process. The top three essays will each get Huawei tablets and Royal Kiddies branded T-shirts.

“The seven other finalists will each get a N20,000 prepaid gift card for school supplies in addition to a branded T-shirt.

“The essay competition is open to children of parents/guardians who have opened and funded a Royal Kiddies Account for their children/wards. Eligible kids will develop a creative and imaginative essay reminiscent of the eventful year 2020,” a statement explained.

According to the statement, “to get your kids to join the fun and get them rewarded for their creativity in the Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Contest, follow the steps below:

“Send an essay written by your ward(s) with the topic: “2020 A year to Remember” along with their royal kiddies account details to retail.products@wemabank.com.

“Essay submission entries close by May 24, 2021. Besides other terms and Conditions that apply, only Royal Kiddies Account holders with up to N20,000 in their account qualify to apply.”

Wema Bank’s Royal Kiddies Account gives kids an early start to financial freedom. It is for kids between ages one to 12. Other benefits of opening a Wema Bank Royal Kiddies account for your children are access to school fees advance, scholarships, life assurance to fund their education and many others.

