TD Africa Celebrates 22 Years in Tech Distribution Ecosystem

By Emma Okonji

The management of TD Africa has rolled out the drums to celebrate its 22 years of information communications technology (ICT) distribution in Africa, with a week-long discount sale tagged ‘Sellerbration’.

The promotion, which kicked off last week, witnessed the rollout of discounts on a variety of products from TD Africa’s wide-ranging bouquet including computing, printing/supplies, power, software and home appliances, among others.

The special offer, exclusive to partners of TD Africa, has been identified as one of the measures through which the company is appreciating its customers for their support and unflinching loyalty to the TD Africa brand over the long years of its achievements-filled existence in the sector.

In addition, the company has commenced a series of activities geared towards making the anniversary celebration memorable.

For instance, last week, TD hosted a Tech Monday, with management and staff turning up to work across all of its locations across Nigeria and beyond, dressed to represent one of the tech brands or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the company’s portfolio. The colourful day saw an exciting clash of colours and brands as virtually all of the OEMs represented by TD Africa were present in the outfits donned by its staff.

It was followed by the celebration of employees of the company, who turned up in throwback fashion outfits, including foreign and native wear. Also spicing up the day’s fare was a Karaoke session featuring a nostalgic rendition of memorable songs from the 80s and 90s.

Most importantly, TD Africa’s 22nd anniversary celebration which reached a climax, has been set aside as Jersey Friday. All employees of the company will don the jersey of their favourite local or international sports team for the day’s event which will herald a smart 22nd anniversary party.

Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, said the 22nd anniversary celebration was targeted at expressing gratitude to the company’s partners which she described as the lifeblood of the business.

According to her, “TD Africa is 22. It has been a long journey filled with many memorable feats. Definitely, we would not be here counting the years and looking forward to even greater feats, if not for the grace of God and the support of our partners who have remained steadfast in their loyalty to the TD Africa brand.

‘‘We remain grateful to them – the OEMs whom we paid homage to with our Tech Monday activity – as well as the thousands of businesses that number among our channel partners, for whom we have put together the TD Sellerbration, a special discount sale exclusive to partners and through which they can grab a number of exciting products at mouth-watering prices.”

