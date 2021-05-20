Judges, SANs, Others Bid Ohwovoriole Farewell

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Judges, Body of Benchers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and other leading members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at a special court session, yesterday at Delta State High Court, Ughelli, bade farewell to late Chief Milton Ohwovoriole, SAN.

Leading 23 other judges, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, said Ohwovoriole’s sojourn on earth was very impactful not only to his family members but to all those who came his way.

Describing the deceased as an ex-crack police detective, a legal advocate par excellence, a traditionalist, a socialite and a good family man, the chief judge said Ohwovoriole will be remembered for his immense contributions to legal practice and humanity.

Umukoro said: “I feel a sense of loss because no matter how old a loved one lived, his passage always evokes a sense of loss. The chaos and stormy torrents that the loved ones go through require grace and fortitude to bear.

‘’Although the death of a loved one creates a void that is difficult to fill, I, however, feel a sense of gratitude to God Almighty because late Chief Milton Paul Ohwovoriole, SAN’s sojourn on earth was impactful not only to his family members but to all those who came his way.’’

The Body of Benchers and Senior Advocates of Nigeria in a speech read on their behalf by Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN) described Ohwovoriole as a philanthropist, who believed and invested in human and societal development, contributed immensely to the advancement of his community and for many decades, awarded scholarships and sponsored the educational pursuits of less privileged persons who are now pillars in diverse fields.

He added that his colleagues will remember him not only as an intellectual juggernaut but also for his invaluable contribution to law and humanity.

He said: ‘’As a legal practitioner, his law chambers at Ikeja, Lagos was a full-service law Firm – offering a vibrant practice and opportunities to a countless number of young lawyers who were fortunate to gain employment in his firm.

‘’Chief Ohwovoriole was an active member of the NBA. He led the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association as the Chairman between 1985 and 1987 and he was later appointed Life Patron of the Branch in recognition of his huge contributions to the branch.

‘’At the national level, he was a member of the Council of Legal Education and the Body of Benchers. His conduct of several landmark cases, courtroom prowess as well as contributions to legal practice and jurisprudence, saw his rise to the pinnacle of the legal profession with his conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1991.’’

Also speaking at the valedictory court session, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ughelli Branch, Mr. Eromosele Ayo-Okhira, stated that the outpouring of emotions across the country – since the news of Ohwovoriole’s departure was made public, were strong indications on how much he was loved by all that came across him.

‘’From governments, to cooperate bodies, to the legal community, the tributes purred. There are people who die un-mourned and unloved; not Chief Prince M. P Ohwovoriole, SAN. His passage has touched the core of us all. He was a philanthropist.

‘’He believed and invested in human and societal development. He contributed immensely to the advancement of his community and for many decades, awarded scholarships and sponsored the educational pursuit of less privileged persons who are now pillars in diverse fields.”

Holder of chieftaincy titles of the Akpohor and Akpile of Olomu Kingdom, Ohwovoriole was born on June 15, 1940, into the Ohwovoriole dynasty of Agbon-Olomu in present-day Delta State. A direct descendant of Alaka, the founder of Olomu Kingdom, his father, H.R.H. David Ohwovoriole was the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom. While his mother, Ayoron is from Oviri-Olomu and also a descendant of the co-founder of Oviri-Olomu.

He is survived by brothers, sisters, wives, Mrs. Rosaline Ohwovoriole (Nee Arumala) and Mrs. Christiana Ohwovoriole (Nee Okoriko), many children including, five lawyers made up of a SAN, a Chief Magistrate, a President of District Customary Court, two others in vibrant private practice, grandchildren and a great grandson.

