Bolt Supports Gender Inclusion in Africa

Bolt has introduced its Drive for Women In Tech (Drive4WI Tech) initiative to support women in building a career in technology. The initiative is an internship programme for young women who choose to start a career in technology regardless of their existing educational background.

From the vast number of applicants across Africa, nine interns have been selected from Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, for this year’s Bolt Drive4WI Tech initiative.

The goal for Bolt is to equip the interns, with preliminary knowledge and hands-on tools required to expand their career paths into areas in technology.

The interns chosen were made up of undergraduate and post-graduates across different interests with three lucky Nigerians – Onyekachukwu Orji, Miracle Nebo and Oluwakorede Oseni selected in the tightly contested programme.

The journey into tech for women in Africa is an ongoing talking point of discussion, largely influenced by cultural norms to societal expectations in relation to gender. Bolt, an inclusive mobility company, recognises this and is fulfilling its commitments to include more women in tech.

