Senate Faults Buhari’s Lopsided Appointments

The Senate yesterday faulted the lopsidedness in the appointment of federal board members by President Muhammadu Buhari just as it confirmed the appointment of 12 Board members for the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), forwarded to it by the President.

The confirmation of the NHRC nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The nominees are: Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel, Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla, Kemi Asiwaju-Okenyodo, Abubakar Muhammed, Femi Okeowo, Sunday Etim Daniel, Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana (SAN), Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah and Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan, as members of the commission.

In his submission, the ranking Senator noted that the composition of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission as presented to the 9th Senate, did not comply with the provisions of the Constitution as it relates to the Federal Character Principles.

Bamidele maintained that absolute compliance with the provisions of the Constitution was not a choice but a fundamental obligation imposed on individuals, government and all its functionaries, as encapsulated in Section 13 of the Constitution.

“The human rights issues do not only affect a segment, but cut across all parts of the country. As such, all the geo-political zones must be represented in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, in the light of emerging human rights abuses in the country,” he added.

Bamidele stressed need for the Senate do draw the attention of President Buhari to the lop-sidedness in the composition of the Governing Council of the NHRC, pointing out that the Senate and indeed the National Assembly do not only make law but also ensures that the laws are complied with, through the mechanisms of checks and balances.

He said it’s the duty of the National Assembly “to draw the attention of the executive who is saddled with the responsibilities of making nominations for appointments into any position in the country to ensure compliance with the Federal Character Principles in line with the Constitution.”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, urged the executive arm of government to always comply with the principles of federal character in future appointments.

