National Diaspora Policy launched

By Michael Olugbode

The federal government has launched the National Diaspora Policy (NDP) that would promote and harness the resources and capacity of Nigerians in the Diaspora for the growth and development of the country.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, who launched the policy yesterday at the Third Summit of the States Diaspora Focal Point Officers and Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters in Abuja, explained that the NDP would engage, enable and empower Nigerians in the Diaspora as change agents for the development of their homeland.

Dada said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), adopted, ratified and approved the NDP as a legal framework based on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), which provided for dual citizenship and allowed every Nigerians to enjoy all the benefits of citizenship.

Also, the duo of the Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on Diaspora, Civil Societies and NGOs, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who was represented by Senator Abba Moro and the Chairman House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, expressed their total support and commitment to rolling out pro-diaspora legislations that would constructively engage Nigerians in the Diaspora for sustainable national development.

The lawmakers, who spoke as Special Guests of Honour, also commended the NIDCOM for the Launch of the NDP and holding the Third Summit of States Diaspora Focal Point Officers and Standing Committee on Diaspora.

Earlier, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NDC), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the financial and technical support of the European Union and the International Organisation for Migration in the development of the NDP.

Dabiri-Erewa assured that the commission would ensure that an enabling environment is provided for exchange of ideas that would encourage synergies and collaboration among State Diaspora Focal Point Officers to harness the potentials of Nigerian Diaspora for national development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

