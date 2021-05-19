Man Dies in Collapsed Building in Ilorin

By Hammed Shittu

A 52 year old artisan, Alhaji Taiye-Hassan Beki, yesterday lost his life when part of his building collapsed during a rainfall accompanied by storm in llorin, the Kwara State capital.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at the Beki’s family compound in Alanamu area of llorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Sources close to the family compound told THISDAY that the victim, a father of four children, was urinating at the back of his building during the heavy rainstorm when some parts of the mud building suddenly fell on him.

It was at this point that the deceased was said to have been trapped under the collapsed structure for several minutes, and was later rescued by some sympathisers who were mostly Beki family members.

The victim, who sustained injuries and lost consciousness, it was learnt was immediately rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The victim was buried at the Muslim Cemetery in llorin after a Janazah prayer led by Sheikh Suleiman Beki, and attended by hundreds of Muslim faithful.

The Magaji Beki, Alhaji Yahaya Olowo-Beki, while speaking with journalists on the incident, described it as an act of God.

The Magaji prayed to God to put an end to such misfortune in Beki’s family, forgive sins committed by the deceased and give Beki’s family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

