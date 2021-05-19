Makinde, Obi, Others to Grace Dominican Varsity Fundraising

The Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; Chairman, SEPLAT Plc, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako; Chairman, Airpeace, Chief Allen Onyema, Mr. Leo Stan Eke, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola, are among the dignitaries that will grace Dominican University’s virtual fundraising programme, scheduled to hold on May 22.

The virtual fundraising programme is aimed at raising funds for the construction of the institution’s Faculty of Social Science building.

Addressing journalists, the Chairperson, Planning Committee, Mrs. Emmanuella Otiono said the funds generated from the event will be judiciously channelled into the construction of the Social Science Faculty building of the Dominican University, Ibadan, on its permanent site, Omotosho Campus, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

She added that distinguished Nigerians with passion for good education have been invited to grace the ceremony and “support the formation of a new generation of future leaders that will pass through the university.”

Giving insights into the establishment of the university, she stated that the institution grew out of Dominican Institute, affiliated to the University of Ibadan, in 1993.

According to her, “Dominican University was granted a provincial licence by National Universities Commission (NUC) in November 2016 and began academic activities in October 2017.

The university was granted a full statutory licence on June 10, 2020.

“The Dominican University is owned by the Order of Preachers (OP) popularly known as the Dominican Order, or simply, Dominicans, a religious order in the Catholic church. The Dominican University Ibadan, is its first University in Africa in its over 800 years of existence and involvement in tertiary education.”

The chairperson noted that the Dominican University is unique in its emphasis on intellectual, technical and ethical formation and its rigorous and robust curriculum that brings academics, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship together.

“Set to change the face of university education in Nigeria, the university is designed to produce technocrats with ethical competence,” she said, adding that the institution, will be graduating its pioneer students this year.

Other dignitaries expected are the event are: Senior Partner PWC, Mr. Uyi Akapata; MD Ecobank, Mr. Patrick Akinwutan; MD UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; founder/MD Y Group Holdings Ltd, Mrs. Fatumata Coker; former Managing Director, Bank of Industries, Ms. Evelyn Oputu; Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye, among others. Onyema is billed to chair the event.

Otiono’s parting shot was an open invitation to join Dominican University to change the narrative of the country by building on the solid foundation of good and holistic education; changing the nation one institution at a time.

