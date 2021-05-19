EFCC Asks Secondus to Release Three PDP Officials for Interrogation

Davidson Iriekpen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has requested the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, to release three party officials for interrogation.

Those to appear before the commission are the National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance.

They were said to have featured in a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds and fraud that the commission is investigating.

In an invitation dated May 17, 2021, and addressed to Secondus, the commission said the need to obtain clarifications from the party had become imperative.

The invitation, sighted by THISDAY was signed by the Head of Operations, Mr. Michael Welkas.

The interview will hold on May 19, 20 and 21, 2021 for National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance respectively.

A former Edo State Commissioner for Information and suspended member of the party, Prince Kassim Afegbua, had last month petitioned the EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegation of N10 billion financial impropriety by the party, an allegation the PDP has denied.

He urged them to look into the financial transactions of Secondus, in the spirit of transparency, accountability and book-keeping in line with the existing anti-corruption laws.

He added that much of the financial transactions of the PDP under Secondus had been shrouded in mystery, accusing the party leadership of a deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

Afegbua also asked the anti-graft agencies to probe how N10 billion that allegedly accrued to the party’s purse from 2017 till date, especially those that were as a result of sales of nomination forms for presidential, gubernatorial, House of Assembly and senatorial elections was spent, saying as an opposition party, the leadership should lead by example by ensuring that there is transparency and accountability.

He accused Secondus of not living up to the expectations of strengthening the party to play its formidable role as a virile opposition party, adding that, avoiding the use of the party’s bank accounts and resorting to the use of one Morufu Nigeria Limited allegedly as a conduit pipe for financial mismanagement in the sales of forms in 2019 was an aberration.

