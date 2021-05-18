Sheikh Dahiru Lambast el-Rufa’i over Alleged Assault on Quaranic Students

Segun Awofadeji

A renowned Nigerian Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has lambasted the Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai, over an assault on Quaranic students in Kaduna State.

The Islamic scholar declared that he would have denied El-Rufai enterance to his house if the governor had come to his house along with the entourage of the former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Sanusi Lamido.

The former Emir of Kano visited the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to seek their blessings and support over his new appointment as the leader of Tijaniya Islamic Sect in Nigeria.

The Sheikh spoke yesterday in his house when he received Sanusi and said that he would have asked his guards to refuse the governor of Kaduna State entrance into his residence had he joined the entourage of the former Emir of Kano.

“Where is El-Rufai? I thought he will be on your entourage. I would have asked my guards not to allow him step into this compound. He chased Quaranic students away, dumped them in the bush far away from town, came back to my house and harass the occupants just because they were Quaranic recites.

“I am not happy over this action taken by the El-Rufai. It is an affront to me and I did not do anything to deserve such a treatment,” he said.

But former Emir of Kano appealed for forgiveness on behalf of El-Rufai who might not have been aware of what transpired.

“El-Rufai was not in the country when the thing happened. I was not in Nigeria too when it happened. I want to assure you that such will not happen again. I am pleading on his behalf as a friend and associate.

“I pray that the incident will go into your heart of bitterness because the situation will become irredeemable if such happens. Nobody prays to be counted as an enemy to pious people like you. Find it in your heart to forgive him,” Sanusi said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

