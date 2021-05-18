Rotary Club of Akowonjo Renovates Classrooms in Alimosho LGA

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

As part of its numerous community development initiatives, Rotary Club of Akowonjo has commissioned a two-classroom building it renovated at State Senior High School Alimosho, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, with a promise to continue with the trend in the next two months.

Speaking during the commissioning of the classroom building at the school, the president of Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Rotarian Olamide Abegunde declared that the project was a joint effort between the club and Rotary District 9110 through a grant arrangement, noting that it gave him a high sense of fulfillment despite initial hitches experienced.

Corroborating the president’s statement, the Chairman, District Grant Committee for Rotary District 9110, Past District Governor, Patrick Ikheloa said Rotary Club of Akowonjo has constantly won the district’s grants because of its consistent delivery of quality projects.

He commended the club and admonished the school’s management to always put forward its requests for assistance so as to receive the urgent attention of any Rotary club in the community, since Rotary is a community-based humanitarian organisation.

Rotarian Ikheloa, who dispelled the notion that Rotary was an elite-only club, reiterated that the grants from the district are monies contributed by Rotarians but shared among clubs in small bits while the clubs on their own raise the partnership equity funds for any project of their choice.

In his own speech, the Chairman, Rotary Foundation, Past District Governor, Kola Sodipo, who also graced the project commissioning, appreciated the leg-work by the Lagos State Education Board’s representative, Mrs. Bello Moriyeba Iyabo, who is the Deputy Director HOU Admin, in ensuring that the project was embarked upon and completed by Rotary Club of Akowonjo.

Past District Governor Sodipo therefore, challenged the staff and students of the school present at the occasion to join Rotary and get involved in the service to humanity.

The Principal, State Senior High School Alimosho, Mrs. Iribiri Monilola Oladunni, appreciated Rotary Club of Akowonjo and prayed for continued ability for more projects’ delivery by the club, while appealing for more projects to be executed in the school which according to her yearns for serious infrastructural intervention.

In his closing remarks, the Rotary club’s president, Rotarian Abegunde charged the school’s management and students to maintain the facilities and put them to good use.

