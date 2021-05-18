No Timetable for Congresses, Convention Yet, Say APC Caretakers

By Adedayo Akinwale

All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has no plans to release the timetable for congresses and convention this week.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement yesterday, said the committee was focused and delivering on its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the party.

He added that the committee is also focused on achieving peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every party member.

Akpanudoedehe said: “Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for congresses and the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources. The media, party members and indeed the general public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics, and schemes of these fifth columnists.”

Akpanudoedehe stated that the committee has never lied on party’s activities and it has no reason to.

According to him, the consultative party leadership style instituted by Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, as chairman of the committee has institutionalised the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.

