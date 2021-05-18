Lafarge Africa Rewards Loyal Customers

In a bid to celebrate high performing clients and trade partners and also appreciate customer loyalty, leading cement manufacturer and building solutions provider, Lafarge Africa, has rewarded its top volume customers for the excellent performance recorded in 2020 by awarding them with cars, trucks and cash prizes.

The Customer Appreciation Awards which held recently across the regions celebrated customers who distribute Lafarge Africa’s range of products from Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Ashaka in the North East as well as Mfamosing, in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The Star prize of a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was presented to the National Volume Award Winner, Global Synco Enterprises while Ubotex Nig and C.C. Umeh were both presented with a Toyota Landcruiser Prado as the second and third place National Volume award winners.

Other winners include Alh. Umaru Kafiyel who emerged the Regional Award Winner (North) was awarded a Hyundai Tucson while 2nd Place Regional Award Winner (North), Mai-Iyale Nig. Ltd received a Hyundai Creta. In the West, Raflym Nigeria Limited emerged the regional winner and got a Hyundia Tucson, while 2nd Place Regional Winner got a Hyundia Creta Beyond the star prices to the national and regional champions, cheques of varying sums were presented to customers in other categories for their sales performance for 2020.

While lauding the efforts of the customers and distributors for ensuring that Lafarge Africa’s range of cement products remain the preferred cement in the country, Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director, remarked: “Our partners are the bedrock of our business and our success story would not have been possible without our Channel and Trade Partners and Customers, who work tirelessly to ensure that the product gets to our final consumers throughout the country.”

He noted further that “Lafarge Africa will continue to create the right environment for products to consistently get to customers with ease as the company is investing in initiatives that will improve efforts to serve our customers better with massive trade support for our partners and other innovative solutions that will ensure we maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the National Volume Award Winner and Managing Director, Global Synco West Africa Ltd, Prince Sunny Nwodo, thanked Lafarge Africa for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to support the growth initiatives of the company.

This year’s event which was held virtually via Zoom in line with Covid-19 protocols also had financial enlightenment sessions on Managing Tax, Insurance and Good Book Keeping Practice organised by First Bank in the West and Access Bank in the East.

