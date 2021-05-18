Kwara Revenue Agency Parleys EFCC to Tackle Tax Evasion

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has solicited the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in dealing with the increasing rate of tax evasion in the State.

The Executive Chairman, KWIRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, made the call recently, when she led the management staff of the agency on a working visit to the new Zonal Head, Ilorin Office of the EFCC, Usman Muktar.

According to her, “we are here to seek your support in tackling the menace of tax evasion in the state. We need the support of relevant government agencies like EFCC to curb tax evasion in the public and private sectors within the state.”

The KWIRS boss decried the rate of tax evasion within the state describing it as criminal.

She noted that government cannot properly provide the needed infrastructure when citizens and corporate organisations refuse to pay tax.

“We look forward to strengthen our relationship with EFCC in the area of gathering intelligence about tax payers and enforcement of relevant laws,” the KWIRS boss added.

In his remark, Muktar expressed appreciation over the visit, promising that the Commission is ever ready to lend support to any agency of government, including KWIRS in achieving its mandate.

He used the occasion to inform his guest of the ongoing process by the Commission to have a Tax Fraud Desk created in the Zone.

He said, “when created, the Tax Fraud Desk in conjunction with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, would greatly help in dealing with issues of corruption, tax evasion, illicit financial flows and money laundering within the State.

The KWIRS boss was accompanied on the visit by Omolara Ojulari, Director Accounts & Finance; Olatunji Balogun, Director Administration & Operation; Shehu Abdullahi, Director Legal and Compliance and Titilayo Ogunwale, Head, corporate Affairs.

