Xpress Payment Wins Awards

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited has won the ‘Next Bull’ award at the 2021 Nigeria Investor Value Awards.

A statement from the company said the award came on the heels of a commendable record in corporate excellence, outstanding achievements, and remarkable performance from the company’s commitment to economic development, financial inclusion, and growth as a company.

It noted that the award recognises the company’s ingenuity in revolutionising the payment industry through a system that provides easy, fast, and secured transaction always.

“The Nigeria Investor Value (NIVA) awards hosted by BusinessDay also known as the Top CEO’s and Next Bulls Awards, celebrates CEOs of companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value through strategic intelligence, operating efficiencies, market leadership and organisational values.

“The Next Bull Award category celebrates private companies that are actively creating value within their niche markets. Informed investors on the Nigeria Stock Exchange usually express a strong interest in investing or acquiring shares from these companies if their boards ever decide to take them public.

“Winners are usually selected by a proprietary survey carried out by the BusinessDay research and intelligence unit.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Xpress Payments, Dr. Markie Idowu, stated that the awards confirmed the organisation’s strong management and un-matched commitment to service excellence.

“This award shows our ability to consider the needs of our customers and innovatively proffer solutions through our ability to formulate, develop and implement smart living solutions. “Xpress Payments is resolute in its vision to instinctively help businesses recognise their unique capabilities and position them for the market dynamics and future challenges,” she added.

