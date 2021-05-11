Para-Athletics President Commends Sports Minister

President of the Para-Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Hon Amobi Chikwendu has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare for ensuring that Nigeria Para-Athletes participate at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games qualifiers holding from May 11 and 17, 2021 in Notwil, Switzerland.

Amobi described the minister as a worthy father who provides equal opportunities to all his children without discrimination and promised that the Team Nigeria’s para-athletes will not let the country down in Switzerland.

The minister who was physically present at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to bid the athletes farewell to the qualifiers however charged the team to be worthy ambassadors of the country as they seek to qualify for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

Dare assured the athletes that the country was solidly behind their bid to qualify for the para-athletic events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The minister also challenged the team not only to be worthy ambassadors of this great nation by excelling at the qualifiers but must make discipline their watch word.

“I charge you to not only be good ambassadors of Nigeria by winning in Switzerland but must be disciplined all through the duration of the event. we have done our bit by sponsoring you to the event, now the ball is in your court to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that Nigeria’s flag flies high,’’ the minister said.

A total of ten Team Nigeria’s para-athletes are already in Notwill Switzerland seeking qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

