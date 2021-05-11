Estate Landlords Protest Activities of Land Speculators in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Landlords and residents of Egwuatu Estate, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra State have staged a peaceful protest over the invasion of their area by land speculators.

The protesters who spoke to THISDAY during the protest accused land speculators of destroying their properties and inflicting injuries on some residents.

Chairman of Egwuatu Landlords Association, Mr. Emeka Ojukwu who addressed journalists said, “We acquired legitimate properties from the Egwuatu family over 15 years ago and have all lived peacefully in the area without any dispute from any quarter until the latest invasion from strange people.”

The residents bore placards with various inscriptions like: “Governor Obiano, IGP, save us from our oppressors”, Right to ownership of properties is our fundamental right”, “Our lives and that of our family members are in great dangers, save our souls”, “We don’t want violence and bloodshed.”

Other inscriptions on their placards read: “Nigeria Police, rise up to your duty please”, “Cost of living is very hard in Nigeria today, stop destroying our properties and building materials”, among others.

Ojukwu while giving further insight into their predicament said the attackers also invaded his compound and ransacked his properties while most of the residents of the estate cannot enter their homes presently for fear of their lives.

“We have restrained ourselves from resorting to self-help or bringing thugs to fight for our rights too, rather a petition has been caused to the police authorities in Abuja, Zone 13 Ukpo and the Command Headquarters, Anambra State.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that a petition from the group has reached the CP, and that preliminary investigation has begun.

“It is a case of encroachment and boundary dispute. Police has waded into the matter to forestall crisis while some people have been invited for questioning. We advised parties involved to maintain peace and explore legal options when necessary,” Ikenga said.

