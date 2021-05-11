EFCC Arrests 52 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Benin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office have arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in the wee hours of Sunday, May 9, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Commission yesterday and signed by its Media and Publicity Head, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested in different locations in Benin City sequel to actionable intelligence.

Those arrested are: Wisdom Attah, Alasa Solomon Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Thomas Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia, Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Obi Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Abraham Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley and Oyase Destiny.

Others are: Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Hope Osaze, Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Israel Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert, Odili Wisdom, and Osawaru Martins

Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents, and identity cards.

The statement revealed that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

