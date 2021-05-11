DPR, RMAFC Seek Collaboration on FG’s Gas Revenue Drive

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) have met to seek ways to boost revenues from the country’s gas resources, following the federal government’s renewed interest in the sector.

Members of the gas monitoring committee of the RMAFC who paid a courtesy visit to the Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, noted that the partnership would assist in refocusing both organisations on areas they can work together.

The team led by its Chairman, Mrs. Maria Aniobi, informed the director that the visit was to complement government’s revenue generation efforts in the area of gas utilisation.

The delegation reiterated its commitment to collaborate with DPR to achieve the president’s policy aspiration to take over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty using gas resources as a framework to leverage for actualisation of the promise to Nigerians.

Auwalu, on his part, explained DPR’s processes and procedures from well-head to consumers and how gas is produced, metered, transported and eventually sold to consumers creating revenue for government and stakeholders alike.

He outlined how the gas expansion programme of government has impacted in enabling business and creating opportunities for investments and facilities development in the gas value chain.

The DPR boss further informed the delegation that collaborative efforts were underway with other agencies of government and critical stakeholders to improve domestic gas supply obligation.

He noted that this includes gas based industries, gas to power, gas to people, autogas, LPG penetration to complement the federal government’s “Decade of Gas” policy.

Auwalu reassured the RMAFC commissioners of DPR’s continued support and commitment in the areas of information, reconciliation and data sharing.

Meanwhile, the department has said it is deepening information dissemination on its activities with the return of its television programme to the screen.

It stated that the programme which will feature on all Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) channels, DSTV 251, STARTIMES 104 and GOTV, parts of African countries and Europe, started airing on May 3.

The 13 episode programme slated to air at 6.00pm, it said, was designed to deepen stakeholders understanding of the roles and responsibilities of DPR as well as provide update on global oil and gas industry matters to viewers.

The DPR stated that the programme would showcase how the department has continued to use its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria .

“The department will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorise activities in the oil and gas industry in alignment with the aspirations of government to provide energy security for the nation and create jobs for Nigerians,” it stated.

