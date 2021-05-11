Cavani Extends Man Utd Deal for Another One Year

Edinson Cavani has signed a contract extension at Manchester United that keeps the Uruguay striker at the club until June 2022.

The 34-year-old has had an outstanding finish to the season, scoring eight goals in seven games.

Cavani said: “I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes.”

Cavani, who was undecided over whether to stay for a second year, added: “They give me extra motivation every day and I know that together we can achieve special things.”

Since joining on a free transfer in October 2020, Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions – his latest coming in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

He has been one of the leading strikers in European football for the past decade, scoring a record 200 goals in 301 appearances for Paris St-Germain after joining from Napoli, where he made his name.

Cavani left the French club in June 2020 following a disagreement with Brazil forward Neymar.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he always wanted Cavani to stay for a second season.

“I said when Edinson signed that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more,” said the Norwegian.

Meanwhile, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is set to miss tonight’s Premier League meeting with his former side Leicester City as he waits to discover the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered at the weekend, the Old Trafford club said on Monday.

Maguire, who has been ever-present in United’s defence this season starting all 34 of the second-placed outfit’s league matches, sustained the problem after landing awkwardly during Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

United are grappling with a busy fixture schedule and face Liverpool in a rescheduled match on Thursday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would ring in the changes against fourth-placed Leicester with several of the club’s academy players set to feature.

“They’re training with us every day so… some of the young boys will get an appearance,” he said on Monday. “If it’s coming on towards the end or starting I don’t know because I don’t know how the players will be on Tuesday.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

