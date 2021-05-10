NPFL: Akwa Utd Leapfrog Kwara Utd to Summit

Akwa United stepped up to the top of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)table in place of Kwara United yesterday as the Ilorin team dropped to third spot.

Both Akwa United and Kano Pillars are a point ahead of Kwara United but the former have goal difference in their favour.

Rivers United are fourth, while Rangers topple Enyimba at fifth; the People’s Elephant stepping down to seventh.

Warri Wolves move out of the bottom four, replaced by Sunshine Stars.

The other occupants of the relegation zone are unchaged: Katsina United, FC IfeanyiUbah and bottom-placed Adamawa United.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers dispatched Enyimba 2-0 in an oriental derby.

Both goals came from the spot with Christian Nnaji scoring the first in the 57th minute and Elijah Ani converting the second on 90 minutes.

Heartland recorded the only away win of the day with Kingsley Maduforo scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 victory at Adamawa United.

In Port Harcourt, Sunday Adetunji scored for the second consecutive game as Rivers United beat Dakkada 2-0.

Kano Pillars missed the chance to secure top spot after they conceded a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

Auwalu Usman put Pillars ahead two minutes before the hour mark, while Mark Daniel levelled scores for Warri Wolves from the spot four minutes from time.

