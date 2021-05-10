Insecurity: Emir of Daura Suspends Sallah Activities

The Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar, has suspended activities marking the end of the Ramadan fast in the emirate council, citing security reasons for the development.

The royal father instead directed district heads in the council to join the people in their domains to pray for peace in Nigeria.

Among the affected activities is the procession (Durbar) to the Emir’s Palace on Sallah Day. The Emir has also directed that no district head should visit him on that day.

The directive was contained in a circular dated May 6, 2021, and addressed to the district heads in the emirate.

The circular was signed by Danejin Daura, Alhaji Abdulmimini Sahihu.

It read in part, “The Emir instructed me to inform you that, due to the insecurity in the country, kidnappings for ransom and other threats to national stability, the usual Sallah Durbar will not hold this Eid-el-Fitr.”

“Instead, the focus will be on performing special prayers on the Sallah day as soon as the Eid prayers are performed.”

The circular further said the royal father had instructed the district heads to conduct the Eid prayers with people in their domain and offer special prayers for lasting peace in the country immediately after the Eid prayer.

“You are by this notice to inform all the imams to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari (Bayajida II) and other leaders for protection from all evils of the enemies of progress of this country, its stability and its corporate existence,” the circular added.

The spokesman for Daura Emirate council, Usman Ibrahim also confirmed the development.

