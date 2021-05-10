FMY&SD Constitutes Electoral Committee for National Association Boards

Plans have been concluded to constitute electoral committee to conduct elections into the new boards of the 31 National Sports Federations whose tenures had lapsed.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMY&SD) on the 30th of April 2021, dissolved the boards of 30 National Sports Federations after the expiration of their tenures.

According to a statement signed by the Director of FEAD of the FMY&SD, Dr. Simeon Ebhojaiye, “In order to avoid a vacuum in running the affairs of the federations, the Ministry swiftly constituted a three-man Caretaker Committee for each of the federations to hold forth before the elections that will take place in September, 2021.

“As part of efforts to organize credible elections that will stand the test of time, the Ministry has concluded arrangements to set up Electoral Committees which will conduct the Federations elections in September 2021.

“The Ministry will not rest on its oars in ensuring that its mandate, mission and vision are achieved in repositioning the sports Sector in Nigeria,” observed Dr Ebhojaiye.

