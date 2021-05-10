Buhari Sends Delegation to Ghana to Resolve Nigerian Traders’ Conflict with Authorities

By James Emejo

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian Traders and the Ghanaian authorities.

The delegation, to be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, is made up of relevant stakeholders who will dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a solution to the problem.

At a meeting convened by the minister with the stakeholders Monday, it was resolved that the delegation led by the Minister should undertake the visit between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

According to a statement by the minister’s media aide, Mr. Ifedayo Sayo, those present at the meeting included the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku.

Others include, Chief Executive, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri and President of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr. Ken Ukaoha.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

