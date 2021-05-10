Aisha Buhari Donates Food Items to IDPs in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, yesterday donated some food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwada town of Niger State.

The items donated included 1,000 bags of 5kg bags of rice; 1,000 packaged food items; 150 cartons of noodles among others.

The wife of the Governor of Niger State, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, handed over the items to the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, at the Gwada IDP camps.

In a brief remark, Inga appreciated the gesture of the first lady, saying the donations will go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of the IDPs.

Inga, who said the materials would be distributed judiciously, recalled that the Niger State Government had also recently donated some food and non-food items to the IDPs.

He solicited more support from public-spirited individuals and organisations to enable the IDPs live near-normal lives

Not less than 3,000 people are in the two camps at Gwada. They were displaced by bandits who attacked their communities in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas.

