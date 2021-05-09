Toyin Subair Returns, Launches New TV Station

If at first, you do not succeed, try, try, and try again. This is a piece of reasonably intelligent advice that is useful in all circumstances but suicide. However, it just so happens that it is valid for people like ‘notorious’ media and entertainment entrepreneur and serial TV investor Toyin Subair. After several projects, the business spirit in Subair remains strong and has brought forth a new blueprint for his continued relevance in the media market.

The word on the streets now is that Toyin Subair has launched a new TV Station, cleverly named FreeTV. According to reports, the new station is expected to serve a minimum of 5.5 million households, and because it is situated in Lagos, Lagosians get to take the first bite. Already, congratulatory messages are flowing in, and motivational speakers are jotting down points to teach the young Nigerian who is not entirely averse to quitting to look to the persistence and success of Toyin Subair. Considering that the man has gone through what others would have classified as a failure but never stopped pushing on, Subair is deserving of this high placement. Folks are doubtless aware that FreeTV is not Subair’s first foray into the media business. Not the second either. Maybe the third.

Toyin Subair is most notable for his role in the establishment of HiTV. It was a multi-channel digital satellite television service that was expected to raise the bar for the pay-per-view decoder system. Unfortunately, it failed for several reasons. But HiTV is not the only TV venture with Subair’s involvement that has failed to meet expectations after a few years of operation. As evident from its near obscurity, PlayTV does not appear in the top ten of anything anymore. FreeTV may be different. Subair takes advantage of the enforced transition from analogue broadcast platforms to digital platforms from the speculations regarding this new launch. Unquestionably, Subair has timed his dream to manifest at this time. Persistence is a key to success. Ask Toyin Subair any time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

