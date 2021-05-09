Tinubu Loves Kano!

There’s a need for serious interrogation of the choices and preferences of a former governor of Lagos State and one of the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is presumed to be one of the leading figures in the battle for the 2023 presidential bout.

Although he has yet to muster the guts to announce his presidential intention, his movements, swelling support base, actions and inactions have, however, confirmed the speculation: Tinubu is eyeing the nation’s top job. But there’s one more thing to ponder; it’s his sudden but curious love for Kano State and the north in general.

Of course, as an aspiring presidential contender, it is most certain that for geo-political balance of power, he would consider a running mate from the north. But his reason for closely courting Kano is also understandable. As the state allegedly with the highest votes turnout, it may be politically smart and expedient to think Kano and by extension, befriend the north.

From donating to fire victims and other philanthropic gestures towards Kano alone, there’s hardly ever anything unintended about Tinubu. He knows what he is doing and hardly does anything for free. While is love for Kano is good and understandable, it is yet to be seen how far that preference would push his bid to rule Nigeria. Fingers crossed!

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

