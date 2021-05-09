Oyetola Congratulates Badmus on 75th Birthday

By Yinka Kolawole

Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola has sent warm greetings to the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland and CEO of Tuns Farms Nigeria Limited, Chief Khamis Tunde Badmus as he marks his 75th birthday anniversary, on Sunday.

Oyetola’s greetings was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan.

The Governor said he was pleased to join family members, friends and associates to celebrate the accomplished entrepreneur and philantropist, whom he described as a man with a large and generous heart.

Oyetola congratulated Chief Badmus on his several accomplishments in life particularly his groundbreaking strides in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He also appreciated the celebrant for his sefless service and numerous contributions to the development of the country and Osun in particular.

The Governor prayed “Allah to grant Asiwaju good health and long life to enable him keep serving our State, Nigeria and humanity.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

