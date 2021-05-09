Nigeria Can’t Afford Another Civil War, Says APC Chieftain

Advises state police advocates to approach National Assembly

By Chuks Okocha

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant Alhaji Salihu Mustapha has cautioned against statements capable of plunging Nigeria into another civil war, saying violence is no respecter of religion or tribe.

He said a united Nigeria should be the concern of all to enable the country conduct a successful transition in 2023.

This statement was contained in a statement issued Sunday by Mustapha, a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

“I condemn the attempt by some groups and persons to politicize our security challenges. As Nigerians, we should learn from the ethnic crisis in Rwanda and elsewhere. Violence has never solved any country’s problems,” noted Mustapha.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on Vice President Yemi Oshibajo’s observations after citing a Justice of the Supreme Court of Rwanda queuing for food ration in a refugee camp.

“War or violence does not recognize religion or tribe. It is a consuming fire. It is not respecter of any body – the poor or rich; old or young,” reminded the party chieftain.

“Unfortunate as the level of insecurity may be, politicians, persons and groups should be careful not to overheat the system. We should bear in mind that no nation survives a civil war twice. Let’s join hands with the present administration to find a lasting solution to the problems which predates this administration”, Mustapha further observed.

He added, “Nigerians who were born after the Civil war should learn lessons from Rwanda in 1994. War is bad, war is evil. Let us be properly guided..He that rushes to war or advocates for war, should know that war brings death and destruction.”

The APC leading national chairmanship aspirant called on Nigerians to always canvass and preach peace and a united Nigeria, saying “this is the time for all lovers of peace and continued existence of Nigeria to speak out.”

He appealed to the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to step in with other elders to calm the tension in the land.

“I am calling on the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led peace committee to rally senior citizens to talk and forster peace. 2023 would be an illusion without peace and a united Nigeria”, he stated.

Mustapha described recent happenings in Nigeria as a carry-over of the crisis inherited by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“This insecurit occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency is an inherited crisis and therefore should be tackled with all sense of responsibility by all Nigerians”, he explained. .

He appealed for discretion in the criticisms of security agencies, stating that members of the Armed Forces are paying the supreme sacrifice in the overall interest of a united Nigeria.

“We should support our Armed Forces for the sacrifices that they are making for the nation. They are laying their lives for unity of Nigeria. Terrorism is a global affair and therefore all hands must be on deck to address it”, he stressed.

He advised advocates of State Police to take advantage of the ongoing constitution amendment at the National Assembly to state their position.

“Advocates of state police should take their advocacy to the National Assembly, especially now that there is an on going constitutional amendment committee.

“Nigeria is a democracy and therefore Nigerians should not behave as we are in a military government. Due process must always take its due place in all we do”, declared Mustapha.

