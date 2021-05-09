Mo Abudu Sees Better Days Ahead as EbonyLife Leaves DSTV

Folks have begun to get curious about unexpected changes in DSTV channels. What used to be Channel 165, EbonyLife TV is no longer present. The word on the street is that the beloved network will no longer be a part of the DSTV ensemble. Some folks are worried, and others are confused. Regardless, everybody wants to know what is going on and what EbonyLife TV founder and president, Mo Abudu, is doing about it.

Since the network’s first broadcast on DSTV in 2013, EbonyLife TV has come to become a well-liked network with an understandably large following. This has been met with happiness and celebration from all over Nigeria and the rest of West Africa. However, the news of the network leaving DSTV has provoked the ire of some subscribers because it was sudden and very few of these subscribers knew the rationale behind the move.

Mo Abudu has been reported as clearing the air, explaining that EbonyLife TV left DSTV for its own EbonyLife ON app platform. Abudu further highlighted the advantages of this development, including that EbonyLife TV subscribers will no longer have to wait a week before seeing their favourite soap operas—they can watch everything at once. Furthermore, the stress of waiting on PHCN and using generators is now a thing of the past since folks can download the app on their smartphones and use it on the go. In other words, all good and all correct for EbonyLife TV subscribers.

To polish the cake with extra icing, it is no secret that the whole EbonyLife gig has had significant success in recent years. It has not only brought Mo Abudu boundless fame and fortune but has also allowed the development of similarity-themed media ventures, including EbonyLife Films, Ebonylife Place, and the many partnerships with Sony Pictures Television AMC Networks, Netflix, and Westbrook Studios, to name a few. Both EbonyLife TV and Mo Abudu are doing very well. The latter, after all, is still the Oprah Winfrey of West Africa as a media mogul and philanthropist.

