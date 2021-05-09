AKAN UDOFIA – THE RENAISSANCE MAN

When you see some people, you begin to ask God wetin happen for your own turn. I walked into Akan Udofia’s sweet place in Uyo last weekend and met one tall, dark man. I look Duchess, say, ‘When did Idris Elba land for Uyo”, she laughed. He looked like that talented actor. He sat with us, swigging precise brandy. I ask for my coke and talk start. He is a Renaissance man. He talked about things that touched my heart. He talked about demystifying governance, giving the power back to the people, decentralising economic power and empowering the man on the street. The one that killed me was him as governor, walking into the humble abode of a civil servant and having lunch with him and his family to show appreciation for the work and sacrifice. That messed me up.

That is a populist penetration of the psyche of a disenfranchised grouping giving them back their mojos and pulling them back into the grain of rediscovery. As Akan spoke, I was seeing a new Nigeria. Some of us have been yearning for a Nigeria but have been drowned by the cacophony of lousy short-termism. What we need is a robust renaissance in thought processes, a tugboat turnaround in narrative and a rehash of our essence, all pushing towards reenergizing the people so that they can begin to see the possibilities that surround us. People like Akan have shown a strong resolve for a true renaissance and should be allowed to spread this message using the 6million people in Akwa Ibom to trigger a national rebirth. Let’s listen more intently to him, the renaissance man. Thanks.

