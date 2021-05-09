Again, Gunmen Attack A’Ibom Police, Kill Five Officers

By Okon Bassey

Gunmen have murdered five police officers and a wife of an officer during an attack on the Divisional Police Office, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The attack took place barely a week after the bandits invaded the Divisional Police Office at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo, Ikono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The bandits, according to our findings, attacked the police facility in the early hours of Saturday. The hoodlums also destroyed facilities, vehicles and other valuables at the station.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, the spokesman of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Mr. Odiko MacDon confirmed the attack, saying he was at the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

Odiko, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Yes, there was an attack at the Divisional Police headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local government area.

“Six persons comprising five police officers and the wife of a serving police officer were killed during the attack. I am at the station as we speak,” he said

In Akwa Ibom State, police stations and other security posts have been targets of serial armed attacks recently, leading to the death of officers and destruction of facilities, including utility vehicles and infrastructures.

Disturbed by Saturday’s attacks, the Chairman of Ini LGA, Mr. Israel Idaisin alleged that the invasion was from the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He said the gunmen, who came in two buses and a Sienna car filled with armed men numbering more than 40, arrived Ini LGA with sophisticated weapons broke into the police facility at precisely 2:45 a.m. killing five policemen on duty, burning of vehicles while inflicting injuries on others.”

The chairman, however, commended the youths of the local government area, who according to him raised the alarm that helped to reduce the number of casualties.

He urged the people of Ini LGA “to stay calm. We are working with relevant security agencies and the Akwa Ibom State Government to ensure that the situation is contained.

“We are putting in place necessary modalities to forestall recurrence. There is no cause for fear as the culprits will be brought to book in no distant time,” he said.

