Accord Party Begins Preparation for Lagos Council Election

By Sunday Ehigiator

Accord Party (AP), Lagos State, yesterday announced sale of forms to anyone wishing to contest for council chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillor positions, under the party’s umbrella.

The chairman of the chapter, Mr. Joseph Beckley disclosed this at the weekend while addressing journalists in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LAISEC) had scheduled the forthcoming council elections for July 24.

In compliance with the directive, Beckley said the party “is fully prepared to field candidates for the forthcoming elections “and there is no going back on our arrangement.”

He added that Accord Party “is one of the foremost political parties in the country that is youth focused and more connected to the grassroots.

“Due to these reasons, we make sure that prices for our forms are better affordable to youth and we don’t believe in ‘godfatherism’

“In our party, everyone has an equal chance to aspire for any political office in the country. We believe this is the only way to maintain peace and unity not only among members of the party, but throughout Nigeria as a whole.”

After due consultation among the party leaders and also factoring every variables and electoral logistics involved, Beckley disclosed that the party resolved that the chairmanship form would go for N500,000; vice-chairmanship for N100,000 and councillor form for N150,000.

According to him, this is far less than you will have in other political parties because we are more concerned about inclusive government that would meet up with the needs of the people at the grassroots.

He added that the sales of forms had begun since April 27, and is scheduled to close by May 25, 2021.

A statement signed by the chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Oladeji Tosin also revealed that the party had inaugurated a seven man ‘2021 Lagos LG Election Steering Committee’ to set-up modalities for the council election, oversee the sales of forms and screening of applicants.

The committee headed by the Youth Leader of the chapter, Mr. Ajibola Oluwarotimi was, among others, set-up to coordinate the general campaigns for the party’s candidates for the council elections

Other members of the committee are Revd. Sam Nelson (Secretary), Mrs. Eniola King (Financial Secretary) and Mrs. Kike Adebisi (Treasurer).

