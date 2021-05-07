United Nigeria Increases Lagos – Abuja Frequency

The United Nigeria Airlines has said effective from today, it will increase flight frequency from the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos into the Nnamdi Azikiwe InternationalAirport Abuja and vice versa.

The airline, with the development, will additionally fly Lagos-Abuja at 16:00hrs every day. United Nigeria Airlines will also, additionally, fly Abuja-Lagos every day at 17:30hrs. The new schedule adds to United Nigeria Airlines regular schedule on the Lagos-Abuja-Lagos route which emanates from MM2 at 13:00hrs and from Abuja at 14:30hrs.

