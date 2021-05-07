UAC Foods Unveils Gala spicy, Classic Variants

Mary Nnah

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has announced the launch of two new variants of its well-loved beef sausage roll – Gala Spicy and Gala Classic.

The new product variants, which come in a bigger 100gram size, have been carefully formulated to enrich the Nigerian snacking experience, on the go.

These new variants are crafted to deliver more value, the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic variants come in a bigger size, offering more spice and beef filling at N100 only.

For existing and new beef roll fans, the all-time Nigerian favourite snack launches its Gala Spicy and Classic variants at N100.

The Gala Spicy sausage roll is enhanced with extra flavour and spice (pepper) to match Nigerians’ love for delicious spicy food and snacks.

The Gala Classic is a remake of the old Gala classic sausage roll, offering more in beef filling, taste and size, and giving consumers more value at a great price.

Managing Director of UAC Foods Limited, Dele Ajayi, said “UAC Foods Limited has been a partner to the Nigerian diet for over fifty years, offering nutritional products that enrich the Nigerian lifestyle.

“The launch of our Gala Classic and Gala Spicy variants is no different. Our commitment is to deliver great value at a great price to our consumers. I am certain that our consumers will enjoy the tasty experience of the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic”.

Gala is a leader in the sausage roll category in Nigeria, which has been satisfying Nigerians since 1962.

