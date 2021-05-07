Maryjane Orji Wins the Beauty Ambassadors Contest

Mary Nnah

Miss Maryjane Orji has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Beauty Ambassadors Contest, an online photogenic contest, held in April, 2021.

Organised by Melanin Pride Concept Limited, owners of the Black and Beautiful Group, the contest aims at appreciating the beauty of the black woman, through a periodic photogenic contest, with winners chosen by registered voters on the company’s website.

Black and Beautiful Group is a platform dedicated to informing, inspiring and celebrating the black woman and her numerous achievements in various spheres.

The black woman, both on the African continent and in the diaspora, has demonstrated her strength, capacity and resilience.

She has continued to break boundaries and blaze the trail on various fields. In spite of the demonstrated intellectual and physical prowess in various fields, there still persists a general perception of the black woman as weak, intimidated and helpless.

The Black and Beautiful Group platform, the CEO, Chidi Orazulike, explained, is designed to challenge the prevailing stereotype, promote a powerful global image of the black woman and share culture.

Established in 2007, the platform operated as a print publication until 2012. The necessity for a medium transformation, for optimal delivery and greater impact, informed the transition to online engagements.

The platform offers many informative, inspiring and entertaining video contents. Aside from the monthly Beautiful Ambassadors photogenic contest, Black and Beautiful is also concluding plans to hold an annual Beautiful Brain Awards, to celebrate and encourage academic excellence among the female student population.

Though focused on the black woman, the Black and Beautiful concept has demonstrated a cross-demographic appeal. The beauty, intelligence, challenges and successes of the black woman are equally appealing to men and women of all races.

