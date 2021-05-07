INSECURITY AND 2023 ELECTIONS

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last week, announced 18th of February 2023 as the date for presidential election, 660 days from the date of announcement. The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated that the complete time table will be released after the November 6th Anambra gubernatorial election. Immediately the INEC announced the elections’ date, mixed reactions trailed it. The national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, expressed fear that the 2023 general elections may not hold unless government nips in the bud the growing crisis of insecurity across the country. Other Nigerians, disturbed by the continued killing of defenceless Nigerians have also shared or held the same fears expressed by Secondus and other security experts. Prior to 2015 general elections, the country’s insecurity was limited to Boko Haram insurgents who held a firm grip of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. The country also witnessed suicide bombings in our places of worship, markets and public buildings. After the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the war against Boko Haram was intensified leading to “technical” defeat of the terrorist group.

While Boko Haram was partially crushed leaving it to attack soft targets, the north-west states started experiencing banditry. It is very sad to state that Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States have become the den of bandits. These notorious bandits have continued to attack, kill and abduct helpless farming communities. The North-central states are battling with farmer-herder crisis. Our security personnel have increasingly become the target of Eastern Security Network (ESN). The daily horrific trending news emerging from the South-east states, where police and other men in uniform are being killed heightens the tension in the country. With this alarming rate of insecurity and the government’s perceived siddon look attitude towards addressing it, one is confused to say, whether the 2023 election will be possible or not. Election can only be conducted in an atmosphere devoid of rancour. We are not sure if Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other non-state actors will allow a peaceful election in the country. In a country where insecurity is usually politicised, there are fears that our politicians may likely exploit the current mess to intimidate their opponents.

In 2015, INEC had to postpone election by some days to enable troops liberate Borno communities which were sacked by Boko Haram. While in 2015 it was Borno State alone, the insecurity has now spread to nooks and crannies of the country. If the 2023 elections are to be conducted, the government should quickly move and contain the rising cases of insecurity. There is need for government to look for international assistance in the war against insecurity in the country. Let truth be told, insecurity is threatening the 2023 elections. Unless government addresses it, Nigerians should forget about the election and by extension our democracy.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

