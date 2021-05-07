Immigration Gets 4 Additional Commands

An Assistant Comptroller General and Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone A, Mrs. Doris Briamah, has commended the operations of the service with regard to the protection of the borders as well as repatriations of illegal immigrants into the country.

Briamah also commended the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede for the recent creation of new commands at Idi-iroko in Ogun State; Mfon in Cross Rivers State; Jirba in Katsina State and Ilella Border in Sokoto.

Braimah, made these known during a parley at the Zonal Office in Lagos stating that officers of the service remain vigilant to their responsibilities.

She said, “The Service has expanded and we have an additional four Commands today. That is Idi-Iroko, which is now a command. Idi-Iroko, which is in the border, is now a command headed by a Comptroller and that is applicable to my zone, Zone A.

“Then you have the Mfon Border which is in Cross Rivers Command as well as the Jirba Border in Katsina which is now a command and then the Ileya Border Command in Sokoto is equally now a Command so the service is expanding and we should celebrate the Service for the work the CGI is doing.”

On access through the nation’s points, Braimah stressed that those at the point of entry are doing an incredible job in partnership with other security agencies.

“The people at our points of entry are very vigilant and I must tell you that as Zonal Coodinator, that the officers are very watchful. They are at the top of their work, all security agencies are at the top of their work especially the immigration officers who determine the entry of foreign nationals, we are in line with our duties,” she added.

