FAAN Denies Imposing N2000 Fee on Passengers’ Luggage

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied imposing N2000 on passenger’s dutiable items, saying only the Nigeria Customs Service is empowered by law to collect duties, except for cargo charges.

Reacting to an allegation by a public affairs analyst, Dr. Joe Abah, who complained of being charged N2, 000 for carrying a dutiable item in his travel suitcase, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said the fee was a cargo surcharge, adding that it is only applicable to items that are supposed to be facilitated through the cargo section of the airport, but being brought in through passenger terminals.

She said the essence of imposing the surcharge was to discourage passengers from bringing such items through passenger terminals, saying such negatively impact on the serviceability of conveyor belts and other facilities in the terminals.

“The attention of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has been drawn to a tweet by Dr. Joe Abah, a passenger who complained of being charged a fee of N2, 000 for carrying a dutiable item in his travel suitcase, and sought explanations on the legal basis for charging this fee.

“For the purpose of clarity, the N2, 000 is not a fee charged on dutiable items, as only the Nigerian Customs Service is empowered by law to collect duties.

“The N2, 000 is a cargo surcharge, and it is only applicable to items that are supposed to be facilitated through the cargo section of the airport, but being brought in through passenger terminals,” she added.

She explained: “The essence of imposing this surcharge is to discourage passengers from bringing such items through passenger terminals, as they negatively impact on the serviceability of conveyor belts and other facilities in the terminals.

“Consequently, we advise our highly esteem passengers to facilitate such items through the cargo section, where they will only be charged N7 per kilo. We will also like to encourage Dr.Joe Abah to please make use of the cargo section for such items in the future, to avoid the N2, 000 cargo surcharge being collected at the passenger terminals.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

