Exploring Abstract Art with Quahar

Yinka Olatunbosun

He may be fresh out of Art school but some of his works have sold out at international exhibitions. Born Gafar Oluwabori Quahar, this young artist cultivated the habit of streaming his painting sessions live on the social media platforms. What many find interesting about his studio session is that he dances to upbeat music and allow his paintings to communicate with the curious audience. For him, the live painting sessions are not just to entertain viewers but to teach on-lookers how to paint.

The fresh graduate of Fine and Applied Arts at the Creative Arts Department of Tai Solarin University of Education, Igagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state discovered his talent in art in 2003 when he was in primary six. Starting with painting masquerades- in imitation of his friend who loves drawing- he began to develop the skills that would later earn him some money. To create his stylish forms, he practiced how to use geometrical shapes to illustrate and capture movement.

“I seek to capture movement and simplicity of life through whether by brush or pallet knife. I work in representation or abstract arts from the look to patterns, motifs, movements, feelings and emotion to influence my works. My intention is to make art that awakens the soul and moves the viewers to connect with the world arrow and beyond man’s thoughts.’’

Quahar had participated in group exhibitions including The Pathfinder (2018) Art of Our Culture Education (2019) at the Lagos Business School; International Conference Stigma Art Contest in London (2019); Each for Equal in Tanzania (2020), International Conference Stigma Art Contest in London (2020) and Hope International Online Art Exhibition in 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

