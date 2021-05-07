European-American University Honours Nigerian Hospitality Magnate

Vanessa Obioha

At a recent convocation ceremony of European-American University (EAU) in Accra, Ghana, the Chairman of Spanish Kingdom Group Onyeka “Don Perry” Ogbatu was among those recognised by the institution. The global university which offers educational opportunities for adults bestowed the hospitality magnate an honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) in Luxury Hospitality Management and Corporate Governance.

The Nigerian born graduate of several Nigerian and European institutions of learning is a novel entrepreneur who has grown his businesses across the European and African space, some of these are the Don Perry Global Services Ltd, Spanish Kingdom Estates Ltd, Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites Ltd, D&C Mining Ltd, and Don Pee Wines and Beverages Ltd.

Last year, he opened the doors of Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites in Owerri, Imo State, which is the first hospitality of his company. The facility offers visitors a touch of the Orient in its room decor, cuisine, and cabins.

It has 22 royal rooms and a double duplex with five serviced luxury apartments, providing complete and pleasurably cosiness with a range of services including VVIP guest cabins, domestic security escorts, and an extensive variety of other personalized services.

The restaurant facilities offer a menu of local, western, and oriental selections to both overnight and day visitors with a peculiar mama-put menu option for even more personalised alternatives.

The businessman from Obodoukwu in Imo State is also famed for his philanthropic lifestyle and his passion for peace, equity, and justice.

He was among those committed to fighting cultism and other vices in the state through its partnership with the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), an initiative of the former the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

