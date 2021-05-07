Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Two persons were feared killed and one other injured when armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village on Ondo- Akure highway.

A source said the bullion van left Ondo City for Akure but was ambushed around 5:00pm at a point between Ireje and Elemosho village.

The source said the heavily-armed men, operating in a Toyota Lexus car and other vehicles, rained bullets on the bullion van and the two police escorts’ vans.

He said the robbers were able to access the van vault after breaking the lock with bullets.

The source said the incident, temporarily halted traffic flow on the busy Akure-Ondo road while the villagers ran into the bush.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said it was his men that rushed one of the injured victims to hospital.

Adeleye said he was told that three persons were shot but his men met only one injured man at the scene.

He however, said that the injured man, that his men rushed to the hospital, was not among those that was escorting the money but somebody who just ran to the scene.

The latest incident brought to three the robbery incidents involving bullion van within the same axis on Ondo-Akure road.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said some people were injured but no person died in the incident

He said the police detectives were on the trail of the robbers.

