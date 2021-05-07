Abducted Kogi LG Chairman Regains Freedom

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole, who was abducted by kidnappers last Saturday, has regained freedom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the release of Kolawole while speaking of with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, said the chairman was abducted by gunmen while returning from Ilorin, Kwara State.

Edeh explained that the local council chairman regained his freedom through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, hunters and vigilante men.

The state police boss added that the rescue was made possible by the assistance of technology and unrelenting pressure mounted through continuous search in the forests.

He said the search, which began last Saturday, saw his men and the team working round the clock until the chairman was released

According to Edeh, “I’m however not in the picture of any ransom payment.”

Kolawole was abducted last Saturday evening while returning to Kogi State from Ilorin.

A family source, who spoke with journalists, said the chairman was received by jubilant supporters and family members in his hometown, Egbe.

According to the family source, the local council chairman is

hale and hearty, and has reunited with his family and

supporters.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

