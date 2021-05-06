(Updated) Nigerians Mourn with Adeboye as He Loses Son

By Vanessa Obioha

The family of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye were thrown into mourning over the passing of his son Dare who died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 4. The Church officially released a statement on its Twitter page, hours after the news broke.

“It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021. His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of three seeds and a beautiful wife.

Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” the statement read.

Dare is the third child of the clergyman and bears striking semblance with him.

A pastor too like his father, the deceased was one of the regional youths pastors in RCCG. He was based in Eket, Akwa-Ibom where he died. Sources claimed that the younger Adeboye had no health issue but simply went to bed after ministering the previous day. His wife Temiloluwa alerted people when her husband didn’t wake up as expected.

Dare has also held numerous positions in the church including the Senior Pastor of RCCG House of Praise Birmingham, UK.

On Twitter and Facebook, Nigerians sympathised with the family, sharing their condolences and praying for the family.

President Muhammadu Buhari was among those who commiserated with the family.

“My deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray that God Almighty will grant the departed rest, and comfort grieving family, friends and associates,” read his message on Twitter.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is also a member of the church reportedly visited the family Thursday morning accompanied by Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Dare is the third child and second son of Adeboye. He was aged 42.

