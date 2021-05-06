THE COFFEE IS BETTER AT HOME

One of the major changes due to the COVID pandemic was having to work from home. As Victoria, has had no community cases for at least a month, the government has instructed all workers to return to their offices. The problem is that only about 50% have actually returned after almost a month.

Returning to office would give you a chance to talk with all of your colleagues whereas working from home would allow you to avoid talking to your colleagues and the coffee is much better. What many businesses and organisations have not realised is that the nature of the workplace has changed and working by video is often quite effective and most employees won’t miss the regular meetings and especially the meetings to discuss the meeting schedule.

It’s time to move on and stay at home.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

