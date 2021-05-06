Southern Govs Meet over Insecurity, to Reconvene Next Week

Governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum met on Tuesday evening over the deteriorating state of insecurity in the country.

The governors will however reconvene in Asaba, Delta State capital, next week to harmonise their positions on the tension that has gripped the country.

Fifteen out of the seventeen governors attended Tuesday’s meeting held virtually.

The governors were said to have called for commitment and unity in addressing the issues affecting Southern Nigeria.

They also resolved to meet in Asaba next week to harmonise positions over insecurity.

The meeting was convened by the governors of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu; Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; and Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi.

Akeredolu is the chairmean of the governors forum in the South-West; Okowa, for South-South, and Umahi for South-east governor.

Governors who participated at the meeting include: Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (deputy governor of Enugu who represented the state governor); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia); and Hope Uzodimma (Imo).

Others were: Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

